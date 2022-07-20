Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis is a form of liver disease that develops in patients who are not alcoholic. The major feature in NASH is fat deposition in the liver, along with inflammation and damage to the liver. Most patients with NASH are not aware that they are suffering from a liver problem. However, NASH can become severe and can lead to cirrhosis, in which the liver is permanently damaged.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs in Global, including the following market information:

Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vitamin E & Pioglitazone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs include AstraZeneca, Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Enzo Biochem, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, Genfit, Gilead, Horizon Pharma, Immuron and Intercept Pharmaceuticals and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vitamin E & Pioglitazone

Obeticholic Acid (OCA)

Elafibranor

Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc

Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Provider

Retail Pharmacy

Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AstraZeneca

Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Enzo Biochem

Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Genfit

Gilead

Horizon Pharma

Immuron

Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Novo Nordisk

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Players

