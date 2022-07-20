Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis is a form of liver disease that develops in patients who are not alcoholic. The major feature in NASH is fat deposition in the liver, along with inflammation and damage to the liver. Most patients with NASH are not aware that they are suffering from a liver problem. However, NASH can become severe and can lead to cirrhosis, in which the liver is permanently damaged.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs in Global, including the following market information:
Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vitamin E & Pioglitazone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs include AstraZeneca, Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Enzo Biochem, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, Genfit, Gilead, Horizon Pharma, Immuron and Intercept Pharmaceuticals and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Vitamin E & Pioglitazone
Obeticholic Acid (OCA)
Elafibranor
Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc
Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital Pharmacy
Online Provider
Retail Pharmacy
Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AstraZeneca
Conatus Pharmaceuticals
Enzo Biochem
Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Genfit
Gilead
Horizon Pharma
Immuron
Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Novo Nordisk
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Players
