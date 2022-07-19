Torque Spanners Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Torque Spanners market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Torque Spanners market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Manual Torque Spanner

Pneumatic Torque Spanner

Electronic Torque Spanner

Segment by Application

Automotive

Engineering & Construction

Shipping & Aerospace

Other

By Company

Snap-on (CDI)

Norbar

Proto

TONE

Tohnichi

Enerpac

Tekton

Facom

SATA Tools

Armstrong

Precision Instruments

Craftsman

Powermaster

Hytorc

Plarad

Mountz

K-Tool

Primo Tools

Park Tool

Jinan Hanpu

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Torque Spanners Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Torque Spanners Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Manual Torque Spanner

1.2.3 Pneumatic Torque Spanner

1.2.4 Electronic Torque Spanner

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Torque Spanners Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Engineering & Construction

1.3.4 Shipping & Aerospace

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Torque Spanners Production

2.1 Global Torque Spanners Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Torque Spanners Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Torque Spanners Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Torque Spanners Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Torque Spanners Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Torque Spanners Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Torque Spanners Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Torque Spanners Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Torque Spanners Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Torque Spanners Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Torque Spanners Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Torque Spanners by Region

