Surface Mount Thermistors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Surface Mount Thermistors market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Surface Mount Thermistors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
End-Banded Chip Thermistors
MELF Style Thermistors
Top/Bottom Terminated Chip Thermistors
Segment by Application
Temperature Compensation Circuits
Relay Coils
LCD Controls
Temperature Measurement
By Company
Honeywell
Ametherm
AVX Corporation
Murata
U.S. Sensor Corp.
Vishay
TE Connectivity
OMEGA Engineering
Alpha Technics
Campbell Sci
Semitec
Adafruit
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Surface Mount Thermistors Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Surface Mount Thermistors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 End-Banded Chip Thermistors
1.2.3 MELF Style Thermistors
1.2.4 Top/Bottom Terminated Chip Thermistors
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Surface Mount Thermistors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Temperature Compensation Circuits
1.3.3 Relay Coils
1.3.4 LCD Controls
1.3.5 Temperature Measurement
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Surface Mount Thermistors Production
2.1 Global Surface Mount Thermistors Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Surface Mount Thermistors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Surface Mount Thermistors Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Surface Mount Thermistors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Surface Mount Thermistors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Surface Mount Thermistors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Surface Mount Thermistors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Surface Mount Thermistors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Surface Mount Thermistors Revenue by Region: 201
