Power Supply Market Forecast 2022-2028

Power supplies are being used in many verticals such as lighting, telecommunications, consumer electronics, medical & healthcare, industrial, food & beverages, transportation, and military & aerospace. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the forecast has been provided for the period from 2018 to 2023.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Supply in Global, including the following market information:

Global Power Supply Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Power Supply market was valued at 22920 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 29430 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

AC-DC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Power Supply include MEAN WELL (Taiwan), TDK Lambda (Japan), Siemens (Germany), General Electric (US), XP Power (US), Murata Power Solutions (Japan), Artesyn (US), Phoenix Contact (Germany) and Delta Electronics (Taiwan), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Power Supply companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Power Supply Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

AC-DC

DC-DC

Global Power Supply Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverages

Medical & Healthcare

Military & Aerospace

Industrial

Telecommunications

Others

Global Power Supply Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Power Supply revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Power Supply revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

MEAN WELL (Taiwan)

TDK Lambda (Japan)

Siemens (Germany)

General Electric (US)

XP Power (US)

Murata Power Solutions (Japan)

Artesyn (US)

Phoenix Contact (Germany)

Delta Electronics (Taiwan)

Cosel (Japan)

PULS (Germany)

CUI (US)

Acbel Polytech (Taiwan)

Salcom (Finland)

LITE-ON Power System Solutions (US)

FSP (Taiwan)

Power Innovation (Germany)

MTM Power (Germany)

Power Systems & Controls (US)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Power Supply Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Power Supply Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Power Supply Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Power Supply Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Power Supply Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Power Supply Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Power Supply Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Power Supply Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Supply Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Power Supply Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Supply Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Power Supply Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Supply Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Power Supply Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 AC-DC

4.1.3 DC-DC

4.2 By Typ

