Power Supply Market Forecast 2022-2028
Power supplies are being used in many verticals such as lighting, telecommunications, consumer electronics, medical & healthcare, industrial, food & beverages, transportation, and military & aerospace. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the forecast has been provided for the period from 2018 to 2023.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Supply in Global, including the following market information:
Global Power Supply Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Power Supply market was valued at 22920 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 29430 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
AC-DC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Power Supply include MEAN WELL (Taiwan), TDK Lambda (Japan), Siemens (Germany), General Electric (US), XP Power (US), Murata Power Solutions (Japan), Artesyn (US), Phoenix Contact (Germany) and Delta Electronics (Taiwan), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Power Supply companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Power Supply Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
AC-DC
DC-DC
Global Power Supply Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverages
Medical & Healthcare
Military & Aerospace
Industrial
Telecommunications
Others
Global Power Supply Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Power Supply revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Power Supply revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
MEAN WELL (Taiwan)
TDK Lambda (Japan)
Siemens (Germany)
General Electric (US)
XP Power (US)
Murata Power Solutions (Japan)
Artesyn (US)
Phoenix Contact (Germany)
Delta Electronics (Taiwan)
Cosel (Japan)
PULS (Germany)
CUI (US)
Acbel Polytech (Taiwan)
Salcom (Finland)
LITE-ON Power System Solutions (US)
FSP (Taiwan)
Power Innovation (Germany)
MTM Power (Germany)
Power Systems & Controls (US)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Power Supply Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Power Supply Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Power Supply Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Power Supply Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Power Supply Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Power Supply Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Power Supply Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Power Supply Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Supply Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Power Supply Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Supply Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Power Supply Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Supply Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Power Supply Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 AC-DC
4.1.3 DC-DC
