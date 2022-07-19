Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Forecast 2022-2028
Growing presence of start-up companies offering robotic solutions for warehouse automation, increasing popularity of AMH equipment among leading industries, significant recovery in global manufacturing, and rising labor cost and safety concerns are the key factors driving the AMH equipment market growth. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the forecast period considered is from 2018 to 2024.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Robots Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment include Toyota Industries (Japan), Jungheinrich (Germany), KION (Germany), Daifuku (Japan), Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (US), Hanwha (South Korea), John Bean Technologies (US), KUKA (Germany) and BEUMER (Germany), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Robots
Conveyors and Sortation Systems
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)
Cranes
Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV)
Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Chemicals
Aviation
Semiconductor & Electronics
E-Commerce
Food & Beverages
Healthcare
Metals and Heavy Machinery
Others
Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Toyota Industries (Japan)
Jungheinrich (Germany)
KION (Germany)
Daifuku (Japan)
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (US)
Hanwha (South Korea)
John Bean Technologies (US)
KUKA (Germany)
BEUMER (Germany)
Fives (France)
KNAPP (Germany)
Murata Machinery (Japan)
SSI Schaefer (Germany)
TGW (Austria)
Viastore (Germany)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Product Ty
