Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Forecast 2022-2028

Growing presence of start-up companies offering robotic solutions for warehouse automation, increasing popularity of AMH equipment among leading industries, significant recovery in global manufacturing, and rising labor cost and safety concerns are the key factors driving the AMH equipment market growth. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the forecast period considered is from 2018 to 2024.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Robots Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment include Toyota Industries (Japan), Jungheinrich (Germany), KION (Germany), Daifuku (Japan), Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (US), Hanwha (South Korea), John Bean Technologies (US), KUKA (Germany) and BEUMER (Germany), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Robots

Conveyors and Sortation Systems

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Cranes

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV)

Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Chemicals

Aviation

Semiconductor & Electronics

E-Commerce

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Metals and Heavy Machinery

Others

Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toyota Industries (Japan)

Jungheinrich (Germany)

KION (Germany)

Daifuku (Japan)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (US)

Hanwha (South Korea)

John Bean Technologies (US)

KUKA (Germany)

BEUMER (Germany)

Fives (France)

KNAPP (Germany)

Murata Machinery (Japan)

SSI Schaefer (Germany)

TGW (Austria)

Viastore (Germany)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Product Ty

