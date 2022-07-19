Electronic Test and Measurement Market Forecast 2022-2028
The aerospace and defense (A&D) industry is one of the most critical end-user segments for the test and measurement (T&M) market. The global electronic test equipment market for aerospace and defense will undergo significant transformation over the next five to eight years with the advent of new technologies changing customer requirements. Leading A&D vendors are working toward higher frequencies, greater bandwidth availability, and multi-channel solutions and adding functionality to their existing systems. There is also a strong focus on repeatable measurements in these areas.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Test and Measurement in Global, including the following market information:
Global Electronic Test and Measurement Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electronic Test and Measurement market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Semiconductor Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electronic Test and Measurement include Rohde & Schwarz, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, National Instruments, Viavi Solutions and Keysight Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electronic Test and Measurement companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electronic Test and Measurement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electronic Test and Measurement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Semiconductor Automatic Test Equipment (ATE)
Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment
Digital Test Equipment
Electrical and Environmental Test
Data Acquisition (DAQ)
Global Electronic Test and Measurement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electronic Test and Measurement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace & Defense
Communications
Consumer Electronics
Semiconductors and Computing
Industrial & Automotive
Others
Global Electronic Test and Measurement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Electronic Test and Measurement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electronic Test and Measurement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electronic Test and Measurement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Rohde & Schwarz
Lockheed Martin
Boeing
National Instruments
Viavi Solutions
Keysight Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electronic Test and Measurement Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electronic Test and Measurement Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electronic Test and Measurement Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electronic Test and Measurement Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electronic Test and Measurement Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electronic Test and Measurement Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electronic Test and Measurement Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electronic Test and Measurement Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Test and Measurement Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Electronic Test and Measurement Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Test and Measurement Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electronic Test and Measurement Companies
3.6.2 List of G
