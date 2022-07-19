Electronic Test and Measurement Market Forecast 2022-2028

The aerospace and defense (A&D) industry is one of the most critical end-user segments for the test and measurement (T&M) market. The global electronic test equipment market for aerospace and defense will undergo significant transformation over the next five to eight years with the advent of new technologies changing customer requirements. Leading A&D vendors are working toward higher frequencies, greater bandwidth availability, and multi-channel solutions and adding functionality to their existing systems. There is also a strong focus on repeatable measurements in these areas.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Test and Measurement in Global, including the following market information:

Global Electronic Test and Measurement Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-electronic-test-measurement-forecast-2022-2028-921

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electronic Test and Measurement market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Semiconductor Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Test and Measurement include Rohde & Schwarz, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, National Instruments, Viavi Solutions and Keysight Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronic Test and Measurement companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Test and Measurement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electronic Test and Measurement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Semiconductor Automatic Test Equipment (ATE)

Radio Frequency (RF) Test Equipment

Digital Test Equipment

Electrical and Environmental Test

Data Acquisition (DAQ)

Global Electronic Test and Measurement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electronic Test and Measurement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace & Defense

Communications

Consumer Electronics

Semiconductors and Computing

Industrial & Automotive

Others

Global Electronic Test and Measurement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Electronic Test and Measurement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronic Test and Measurement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electronic Test and Measurement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rohde & Schwarz

Lockheed Martin

Boeing

National Instruments

Viavi Solutions

Keysight Technologies

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-electronic-test-measurement-forecast-2022-2028-921

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electronic Test and Measurement Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electronic Test and Measurement Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electronic Test and Measurement Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electronic Test and Measurement Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electronic Test and Measurement Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronic Test and Measurement Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electronic Test and Measurement Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electronic Test and Measurement Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Test and Measurement Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Electronic Test and Measurement Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Test and Measurement Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electronic Test and Measurement Companies

3.6.2 List of G

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-electronic-test-measurement-forecast-2022-2028-921

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Southeast Asia Electronic Test and Measurement Market Report (2015-2025) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Asia Pacific Electronic Test and Measurement Market Report (2015-2025) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

China Electronic Test and Measurement Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Electronic Test and Measurement Market Insights 2020, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2025

