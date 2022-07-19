Warehousing and Storage Market Forecast 2022-2028

The Warehousing and Storage industry includes establishments operating warehousing and storage facilities for general merchandize, refrigerated goods and other warehouse products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Warehousing and Storage in Global, including the following market information:

Global Warehousing and Storage Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Warehousing and Storage market was valued at 543620 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 665340 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General Warehousing and Storage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Warehousing and Storage include APL(KWE), DHL, Genco, Mitsubishi Logistics and Kuehne+Nagel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Warehousing and Storage companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Warehousing and Storage Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Warehousing and Storage Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General Warehousing and Storage

Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage

Specialized Warehousing and Storage

Global Warehousing and Storage Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Warehousing and Storage Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage

Retail

Chemicals and Petroleum

Others

Global Warehousing and Storage Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Warehousing and Storage Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Warehousing and Storage revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Warehousing and Storage revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

APL(KWE)

DHL

Genco

Mitsubishi Logistics

Kuehne+Nagel

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Warehousing and Storage Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Warehousing and Storage Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Warehousing and Storage Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Warehousing and Storage Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Warehousing and Storage Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Warehousing and Storage Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Warehousing and Storage Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Warehousing and Storage Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Warehousing and Storage Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Warehousing and Storage Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Warehousing and Storage Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Warehousing and Storage Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Warehousing and Storage Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 O

