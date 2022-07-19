Dimensional Metrology in Electronic Manufacturing Market Forecast 2022-2028
The role of dimensional metrology in the electronic manufacturing industry is in the development stage. As a result, several market participants are exploring opportunities that are currently emerging in this space. This market engineering research service primarily focuses on dimensional metrology in semiconductor and consumer electronics.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dimensional Metrology in Electronic Manufacturing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Dimensional Metrology in Electronic Manufacturing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dimensional Metrology in Electronic Manufacturing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dimensional Metrology in Electronic Manufacturing include Hexagon, Faro Technologies, Nikon Metrology, Carl Zeiss, Jenoptik, Creaform, Renishaw, KLA-Tencor and Applied Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dimensional Metrology in Electronic Manufacturing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dimensional Metrology in Electronic Manufacturing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Dimensional Metrology in Electronic Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hardware
Software
Services
Global Dimensional Metrology in Electronic Manufacturing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Dimensional Metrology in Electronic Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Precision Manufacturing
Global Dimensional Metrology in Electronic Manufacturing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Dimensional Metrology in Electronic Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dimensional Metrology in Electronic Manufacturing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dimensional Metrology in Electronic Manufacturing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hexagon
Faro Technologies
Nikon Metrology
Carl Zeiss
Jenoptik
Creaform
Renishaw
KLA-Tencor
Applied Materials
Perceptron
GOM
Automated Precision (API)
JLM Advanced Technical Services
Precision Products
Carmar Accuracy
Pollen Metrology
Cairnhill Metrology
Att Metrology Services
Trimet
