Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense Market Forecast 2022-2028

This research service provides a detailed analysis of the current and evolving opportunities in the aerospace & defense (A&D) industry for the dimensional metrology market. The global dimensional metrology equipment market for A&D industry has evolved tremendously over the last decade with the advancement in manufacturing capabilities and will undergo significant transformation over the next decade with the advent of new technologies changing customer requirements.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense in global, including the following market information:

Global Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense include Carl Zeiss, Faro Technologies, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, LS Starrett, Mahr, Mitutoyo, Nikon Metrology, Perceptron and Quality Vision International (QVI). etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

Optical Digitizers & Scanners (ODS)

Vision Measuring Machines (VMM)

Form Measuring Machines (FMM)

Measurement Gages (MG)

Calipers & Micrometers (C&M)

Global Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Public

Global Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Carl Zeiss

Faro Technologies

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence

LS Starrett

Mahr

Mitutoyo

Nikon Metrology

Perceptron

Quality Vision International (QVI)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dimensional Metrology in Aerospace and Defense Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

