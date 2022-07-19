NGS Market Forecast 2022-2028
The massively parallel sequencing technology known as next-generation sequencing (NGS) has revolutionized the biological sciences. With its ultra-high throughput, scalability, and speed, NGS enables researchers to perform a wide variety of applications and study biological systems at a level never before possible.
This report contains market size and forecasts of NGS in Global, including the following market information:
Global NGS Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global NGS market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
NovaSeq Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of NGS include Illumina (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Pacific Biosciences of California (US), BGI (China), PerkinElmer (US), Agilent Technologies (US), QIAGEN(Germany), Macrogen(South Korea) and Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd. (UK) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the NGS companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global NGS Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global NGS Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
NovaSeq
NextSeq
Sequel
Nanopore
Global NGS Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global NGS Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Academic Institutes & Research Centers
Hospitals & Clinics
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Others
Global NGS Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global NGS Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies NGS revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies NGS revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Illumina (US)
Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)
Pacific Biosciences of California (US)
BGI (China)
PerkinElmer (US)
Agilent Technologies (US)
QIAGEN(Germany)
Macrogen(South Korea)
Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd. (UK)
Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 NGS Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global NGS Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global NGS Overall Market Size
2.1 Global NGS Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global NGS Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top NGS Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global NGS Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global NGS Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 NGS Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies NGS Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 NGS Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 NGS Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 NGS Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global NGS Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 NovaSeq
4.1.3 NextSeq
4.1.4 Sequel
4.1.5 Nanopore
4.2 By Type – Global NGS Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global NGS Reven
