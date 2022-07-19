Alternative Protein Market Forecast 2022-2028
Based on their nutritional content and commercial value, soybean, pea and oat have emerged as the dominant plant sources. Still, technology is key to improving protein flavor and creating new food and beverage products, or enabling them to be added to existing products.Alternative proteins will play a crucial role in meeting global protein demands and represents a lucrative opportunity for a variety of players to address unmet needs in this space.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Alternative Protein in global, including the following market information:
Global Alternative Protein Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Alternative Protein Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Alternative Protein companies in 2021 (%)
The global Alternative Protein market was valued at 3778.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5377 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Soybeans Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Alternative Protein include Maple Leaf, Nestle, Campbell Soup, Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, CHS, DowDuPont, Kerry and Nisshin Oillio, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Alternative Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Alternative Protein Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alternative Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Soybeans
Pea
Oat
Others
Global Alternative Protein Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alternative Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Retail
Others
Global Alternative Protein Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alternative Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Alternative Protein revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Alternative Protein revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Alternative Protein sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Alternative Protein sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Maple Leaf
Nestle
Campbell Soup
Archer Daniels Midland
Cargill
CHS
DowDuPont
Kerry
Nisshin Oillio
Roquette Freres
Ruchi Soya Industries
Wilmar
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alternative Protein Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Alternative Protein Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Alternative Protein Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Alternative Protein Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Alternative Protein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Alternative Protein Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alternative Protein Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Alternative Protein Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Alternative Protein Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Alternative Protein Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Alternative Protein Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alternative Protein Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Alternative Protein Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alternative Protein Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alternative Protein Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alternative Protein Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
