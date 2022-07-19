Alternative Protein Market Forecast 2022-2028

Based on their nutritional content and commercial value, soybean, pea and oat have emerged as the dominant plant sources. Still, technology is key to improving protein flavor and creating new food and beverage products, or enabling them to be added to existing products.Alternative proteins will play a crucial role in meeting global protein demands and represents a lucrative opportunity for a variety of players to address unmet needs in this space.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Alternative Protein in global, including the following market information:

Global Alternative Protein Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-alternative-protein-forecast-2022-2028-863

Global Alternative Protein Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Alternative Protein companies in 2021 (%)

The global Alternative Protein market was valued at 3778.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5377 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Soybeans Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Alternative Protein include Maple Leaf, Nestle, Campbell Soup, Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, CHS, DowDuPont, Kerry and Nisshin Oillio, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Alternative Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Alternative Protein Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alternative Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Soybeans

Pea

Oat

Others

Global Alternative Protein Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alternative Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

Global Alternative Protein Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alternative Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Alternative Protein revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Alternative Protein revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Alternative Protein sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Alternative Protein sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Maple Leaf

Nestle

Campbell Soup

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

CHS

DowDuPont

Kerry

Nisshin Oillio

Roquette Freres

Ruchi Soya Industries

Wilmar

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/food-and-beverages/global-alternative-protein-forecast-2022-2028-863

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Alternative Protein Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Alternative Protein Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Alternative Protein Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Alternative Protein Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Alternative Protein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Alternative Protein Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Alternative Protein Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Alternative Protein Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Alternative Protein Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Alternative Protein Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Alternative Protein Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alternative Protein Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Alternative Protein Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alternative Protein Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alternative Protein Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alternative Protein Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Alternative P

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/food-and-beverages/global-alternative-protein-forecast-2022-2028-863

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Insect Alternative Protein Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aquatic Plant Alternative Protein Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Microbial Alternative Protein Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cultured Meat Alternative Protein Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

