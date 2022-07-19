Animal Protein Market Forecast 2022-2028
Protein is a composition of amino acids which are organic compounds of carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen or sulphur. There are around 20 types of amino acids which are arranged in millions of different ways to create millions of different proteins. Proteins are present in different forms in a human body. They can be structural like collagen, hormonal like insulin, carrier like hemoglobin or enzymes like amylase. Proteins perform various functions within an organism including building muscle mass, strengthening and replacing or repairing tissues.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Animal Protein in global, including the following market information:
Global Animal Protein Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Animal Protein Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Animal Protein companies in 2021 (%)
The global Animal Protein market was valued at 1434.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2079.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Whey Protein Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Animal Protein include Tyson Food, Thai Union, Charoen Pokphand Indonesia and Japfa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Animal Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Animal Protein Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Animal Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Whey Protein
Casein and Caseinates
Milk Protein
Egg Protein
Gelatin
Global Animal Protein Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Animal Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Bakery and Confectionery
Meat and Meat Products
Animal Feed
Others
Global Animal Protein Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Animal Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Animal Protein revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Animal Protein revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Animal Protein sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Animal Protein sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tyson Food
Thai Union
Charoen Pokphand Indonesia
Japfa
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Animal Protein Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Animal Protein Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Animal Protein Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Animal Protein Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Animal Protein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Animal Protein Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Animal Protein Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Animal Protein Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Animal Protein Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Animal Protein Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Animal Protein Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Animal Protein Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Animal Protein Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal Protein Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Animal Protein Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal Protein Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Animal Protein Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Whey Protein
4.1.3 Ca
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Animal Protein Hydrolysates Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Animal-based Pet Protein Market Research Report 2022
Protein Hydrolysate for Animal Feed Application Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Animal Protein Feed Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028