Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Market Forecast 2022-2028
The advanced process control (APC) encompasses a broad range of sophisticated technologies and tools that are used to optimize plant performances across a range of applications. The advanced process control market comprises of APC software and related services .The overall application market is comprised primarily of process industries where APC tools are used to optimize plant performance.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI in Global, including the following market information:
Global Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metrology/Inspection Technologies Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI include Applied Materials, KLA-Tencor, Leica, JEOL, Hitachi, Carl Zeiss Microelectronic Systems, Nanometrics, Physical Electronics and Schlumberger, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Metrology/Inspection Technologies
Defect Review/Wafer Inspection
Thin Film Metrology
Lithography Metrology
Global Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electrical & Semiconductor
Industrial
Optical
Academic
Others
Global Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Applied Materials
KLA-Tencor
Leica
JEOL
Hitachi
Carl Zeiss Microelectronic Systems
Nanometrics
Physical Electronics
Schlumberger
Topcon
Solid State Measurements
Rigaku
Axic
Jipelec
Sentech Instruments
Secon
Philips
Jordan Valley Semiconductors
Aquila Instruments
Leica Microsystems
PHI-Evans
Thermo Nicolet
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Product Type
