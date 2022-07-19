Pet Treats and Chews Market Forecast 2022-2028
Pet marketers looking to tap into pet parenting dollars are on fertile ground when it comes to dog and cat treats and chews. Pet owners grab up treats and chews for many reasons: health-related, as is the case with dental treats and those formulated to address a specific condition or enhance general wellness; for entertainment, as with edible long-lasting chews or with treats inserted into a play-inducing dispenser; or training, as is the case with compact, easily pocketable treats used as a reward for good behavior. At the same time – and top of list for many pet owners – treats offer away to interact with their pets and express affection, with treat time serving an important role in the human/animal bond.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pet Treats and Chews in global, including the following market information:
Global Pet Treats and Chews Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pet Treats and Chews Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Pet Treats and Chews companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pet Treats and Chews market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural and Organic Treats Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pet Treats and Chews include The J.M. Smucker Company, Unicharm, Mars, Colgate-Palmolive, Nestle, Nutriara Alimentos, Total Alimentos and Agrolimen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pet Treats and Chews manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pet Treats and Chews Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pet Treats and Chews Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Natural and Organic Treats
Dental Treats and Chews
Functional Treats
Humanization
Others
Global Pet Treats and Chews Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pet Treats and Chews Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarket
Hypermarket
E-commerce
Retailers
Others
Global Pet Treats and Chews Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pet Treats and Chews Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pet Treats and Chews revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pet Treats and Chews revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pet Treats and Chews sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Pet Treats and Chews sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
The J.M. Smucker Company
Unicharm
Mars
Colgate-Palmolive
Nestle
Nutriara Alimentos
Total Alimentos
Agrolimen
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pet Treats and Chews Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pet Treats and Chews Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pet Treats and Chews Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pet Treats and Chews Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pet Treats and Chews Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pet Treats and Chews Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pet Treats and Chews Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pet Treats and Chews Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pet Treats and Chews Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pet Treats and Chews Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pet Treats and Chews Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pet Treats and Chews Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pet Treats and Chews Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Treats and Chews Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pet Treats and Chews Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Treats and Chews Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
