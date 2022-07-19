Rail Transportation Market Forecast 2022-2028

Passenger rail transportation is the carriage of people from a station where they board the train to a destination station. The right to travel is obtained by the purchase of a ticket, either in advance or at the station before boarding the train.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rail Transportation in Global, including the following market information:

Global Rail Transportation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rail Transportation market was valued at 724180 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 943820 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Passenger Transport Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rail Transportation include National Rail Enquiries, Nederlandse Spoorwegen, Amtrak, China State Railway Group Co., Ltd, Deutshe Bahn (DB), SNCF, RZD, JR and India Railway, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rail Transportation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rail Transportation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Rail Transportation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Passenger Transport

Goods Transport

Global Rail Transportation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Rail Transportation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal

Enterprise

Global Rail Transportation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Rail Transportation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rail Transportation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rail Transportation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

National Rail Enquiries

Nederlandse Spoorwegen

Amtrak

China State Railway Group Co., Ltd

Deutshe Bahn (DB)

SNCF

RZD

JR

India Railway

KCR

MTR Hong Kong

Central Japan Railway

Sinotrans Limited

Canadian Pacific Railway

