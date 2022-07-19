Rail Transportation Market Forecast 2022-2028
Passenger rail transportation is the carriage of people from a station where they board the train to a destination station. The right to travel is obtained by the purchase of a ticket, either in advance or at the station before boarding the train.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rail Transportation in Global, including the following market information:
Global Rail Transportation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rail Transportation market was valued at 724180 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 943820 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Passenger Transport Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rail Transportation include National Rail Enquiries, Nederlandse Spoorwegen, Amtrak, China State Railway Group Co., Ltd, Deutshe Bahn (DB), SNCF, RZD, JR and India Railway, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rail Transportation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rail Transportation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Rail Transportation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Passenger Transport
Goods Transport
Global Rail Transportation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Rail Transportation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal
Enterprise
Global Rail Transportation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Rail Transportation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rail Transportation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rail Transportation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
National Rail Enquiries
Nederlandse Spoorwegen
Amtrak
China State Railway Group Co., Ltd
Deutshe Bahn (DB)
SNCF
RZD
JR
India Railway
KCR
MTR Hong Kong
Central Japan Railway
Sinotrans Limited
Canadian Pacific Railway
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rail Transportation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rail Transportation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rail Transportation Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rail Transportation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rail Transportation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rail Transportation Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rail Transportation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rail Transportation Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Rail Transportation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Rail Transportation Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rail Transportation Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rail Transportation Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rail Transportation Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Rail Transpo
