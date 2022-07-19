Couriers and Messengers Market Forecast 2022-2028

The couriers and messengers industry provides tracked, guaranteed express delivery services of small packages and parcels and local messenger services, in metropolitan areas, urban centers or international destinations.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Couriers and Messengers in Global, including the following market information:

Global Couriers and Messengers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-couriers-messengers-forecast-2022-2028-670

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Couriers and Messengers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Domestic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Couriers and Messengers include Deutsche Post DHL, United Parcel Service, FedEx, Japan Post Holdings, Schenker, Royal Mail, TNT Express, PostNL and Aramex and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Couriers and Messengers companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Couriers and Messengers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Couriers and Messengers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Domestic

International

Global Couriers and Messengers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Couriers and Messengers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail and E-Commerce

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Construction and Engineering

Others

Global Couriers and Messengers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Couriers and Messengers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Couriers and Messengers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Couriers and Messengers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Deutsche Post DHL

United Parcel Service

FedEx

Japan Post Holdings

Schenker

Royal Mail

TNT Express

PostNL

Aramex

Blue Dart

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-couriers-messengers-forecast-2022-2028-670

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Couriers and Messengers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Couriers and Messengers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Couriers and Messengers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Couriers and Messengers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Couriers and Messengers Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Couriers and Messengers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Couriers and Messengers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Couriers and Messengers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Couriers and Messengers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Couriers and Messengers Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Couriers and Messengers Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Couriers and Messengers Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Couriers and Messengers Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 O

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-couriers-messengers-forecast-2022-2028-670

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

2022 Global Couriers and Messengers Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Southeast Asia Couriers and Messengers Market Report (2015-2025) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Asia Pacific Couriers and Messengers Market Report (2015-2025) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

China Couriers and Messengers Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

