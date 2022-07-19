Couriers and Messengers Market Forecast 2022-2028
The couriers and messengers industry provides tracked, guaranteed express delivery services of small packages and parcels and local messenger services, in metropolitan areas, urban centers or international destinations.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Couriers and Messengers in Global, including the following market information:
Global Couriers and Messengers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Couriers and Messengers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Domestic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Couriers and Messengers include Deutsche Post DHL, United Parcel Service, FedEx, Japan Post Holdings, Schenker, Royal Mail, TNT Express, PostNL and Aramex and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Couriers and Messengers companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Couriers and Messengers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Couriers and Messengers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Domestic
International
Global Couriers and Messengers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Couriers and Messengers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Retail and E-Commerce
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Construction and Engineering
Others
Global Couriers and Messengers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Couriers and Messengers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Couriers and Messengers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Couriers and Messengers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Deutsche Post DHL
United Parcel Service
FedEx
Japan Post Holdings
Schenker
Royal Mail
TNT Express
PostNL
Aramex
Blue Dart
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Couriers and Messengers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Couriers and Messengers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Couriers and Messengers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Couriers and Messengers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Couriers and Messengers Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Couriers and Messengers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Couriers and Messengers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Couriers and Messengers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Couriers and Messengers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Couriers and Messengers Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Couriers and Messengers Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Couriers and Messengers Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Couriers and Messengers Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
