Air Transportation Market Forecast 2022-2028
The air transportation industry uses aircraft, such as airplanes and helicopters to provide air transportation services of passengers and/or cargo. It includes services offered by both scheduled and nonscheduled air carriers, however, scenic and sightseeing air transportation and air courier services are not included under the air transportation industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Transportation in Global, including the following market information:
Global Air Transportation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Air Transportation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Passenger Air Transportation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Air Transportation include American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Continental Holdings, Lufthansa and FedEx, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Air Transportation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Air Transportation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Air Transportation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Passenger Air Transportation
Chartered Air Transportation
Cargo Air Transportation
Global Air Transportation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Air Transportation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger
Commercial
Global Air Transportation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Air Transportation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Air Transportation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Air Transportation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
American Airlines
Delta Air Lines
United Continental Holdings
Lufthansa
FedEx
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Air Transportation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Air Transportation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Air Transportation Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Air Transportation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Air Transportation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Air Transportation Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Air Transportation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Air Transportation Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Air Transportation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Air Transportation Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Transportation Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Air Transportation Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Transportation Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Air Transportation Market
