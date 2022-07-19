Military DC-DC Converters Market Forecast 2022-2028

A DC-DC converter is an electromechanical device that changes direct current (DC) source from one voltage level to another. In most of the appliances, where a constant voltage is required a DC power supply is used. Power ranges from very low to very high in DC-DC converter. They are used in various devices such as computers, laptop, cellular phone, spacecraft power systems, buses, and lighting systems among others. The power is primarily supplied to device through batteries. These devices are connected to batteries where the customer requires voltage level translation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Military DC-DC Converters in global, including the following market information:

Global Military DC-DC Converters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Military DC-DC Converters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Military DC-DC Converters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Military DC-DC Converters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Output Converters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Military DC-DC Converters include General Electric, Ericsson, Texas Instruments, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Delta Electronics Inc., Bel Fuse Corporation, Vicor Corporation, FDK Corporation and Cosel Co., Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Military DC-DC Converters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Military DC-DC Converters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Military DC-DC Converters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Output Converters

Dual Output Converters

Three Output Converters

Global Military DC-DC Converters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Military DC-DC Converters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Communication

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Medical

Commercial

Others

Global Military DC-DC Converters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Military DC-DC Converters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Military DC-DC Converters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Military DC-DC Converters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Military DC-DC Converters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Military DC-DC Converters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

General Electric

Ericsson

Texas Instruments

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Bel Fuse Corporation

Vicor Corporation

FDK Corporation

Cosel Co., Ltd

Traco Electronic AG

Artesyn Embedded Technologies

Crane Aerospace and Electronics

XP Power

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Military DC-DC Converters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Military DC-DC Converters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Military DC-DC Converters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Military DC-DC Converters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Military DC-DC Converters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Military DC-DC Converters Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Military DC-DC Converters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Military DC-DC Converters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Military DC-DC Converters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Military DC-DC Converters Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Military DC-DC Converters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Military DC-DC Converters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Military DC-DC Converters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Military DC-DC Converters Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Military DC-DC Converters Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Military DC-DC Converter

