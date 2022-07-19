Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure Market Forecast 2022-2028
Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure is the design and production of enclosures for electronics such as smartphones, televisions, tablets, etc., which are made up of either plastic or paper material.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure in global, including the following market information:
Global Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure companies in 2021 (%)
The global Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
TV Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure include ACE Hardware, Electronic City Indonesia, Matahari Putra Prima (Hypermart), Trikomsel Oke, Alfamart, AliExpress (Alibaba), Best Denki, PT. Electronic Solution Indonesia and PT AGIS Tbk and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
TV
Refrigerators
Microwave Ovens
Air Conditioners
Computers
Telephones
Smartphones
Gaming Consoles
Other
Global Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Office
School
Others
Global Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ACE Hardware
Electronic City Indonesia
Matahari Putra Prima (Hypermart)
Trikomsel Oke
Alfamart
AliExpress (Alibaba)
Best Denki
PT. Electronic Solution Indonesia
PT AGIS Tbk
Gunung Sari Intan
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Consumer Electronics Cases and Structure Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 C
