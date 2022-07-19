Uncategorized

Biomaterials Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Biomaterials market is segmented by Materials and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biomaterials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Materials and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Materials

Metallic Biomaterial

Ceramic Biomaterial

Polymeric Biomaterial

Natural Biomaterial

Composites

Segment by Application

Medical Application

Laboratories

Industrial Application

Research Institutions

Other

By Company

Abbott

Actavis

Anika Therapeutics

Arthrex

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials(BAB)

Zimmer Biomet

Johnson & Johnson

Invibio

Medtronic

Organogenesis

Stryker

Wright Medical Group N.V.

3M Healthcare

Advansource Biomaterials Corporation

Baxter

Covestro

Solvay Advanced Polymers

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biomaterials Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Materials
1.2.1 Global Biomaterials Market Size by Materials, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Metallic Biomaterial
1.2.3 Ceramic Biomaterial
1.2.4 Polymeric Biomaterial
1.2.5 Natural Biomaterial
1.2.6 Composites
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biomaterials Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Medical Application
1.3.3 Laboratories
1.3.4 Industrial Application
1.3.5 Research Institutions
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Biomaterials Production
2.1 Global Biomaterials Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Biomaterials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Biomaterials Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Biomaterials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Biomaterials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Biomaterials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Biomaterials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Biomaterials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Biomaterials Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Biomaterials Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Biomaterials Sales by Region (2017-2022)
 

 

Similar Reports: Global New Medical Biomaterials Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Dental Biomaterials of Dental Consumables Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Other Biomaterials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2022 Global Dental Biomaterials of Dental Consumables Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
 

