Automated On-Off Valves Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Automated On-Off Valves market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automated On-Off Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Angle Valves

Ball Valves

Control Valves

Float Valves

Other

Segment by Application

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Mining

Manufacturing Industry

Building Automation

Other Application

By Company

Emerson

Siemens

ARC

Assured Automation

Applied Control

Nil-Cor

Watts

GS Hitech

Alfa Laval

DynaQuip Controls

Vinson

Puffer-Sweiven

Automated Valve&Control

Valworx

Braeco

A-T Controls

Metso

Caltrol

Saidi

Controline

SNJ Valve

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automated On-Off Valves Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automated On-Off Valves Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Angle Valves

1.2.3 Ball Valves

1.2.4 Control Valves

1.2.5 Float Valves

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automated On-Off Valves Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Mining

1.3.5 Manufacturing Industry

1.3.6 Building Automation

1.3.7 Other Application

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Automated On-Off Valves Production

2.1 Global Automated On-Off Valves Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Automated On-Off Valves Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Automated On-Off Valves Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automated On-Off Valves Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Automated On-Off Valves Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Automated On-Off Valves Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Automated On-Off Valves Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Automated On-Off Valves Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Automated On-Off Valves Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS

