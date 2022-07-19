Cannabis Market Forecast 2022-2028

Cannabis, also known as marijuana among other names, is a psychoactive drug from the?Cannabis?plant used primarily for medical or recreational purposes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cannabis in global, including the following market information:

Global top five Cannabis companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7201909/global-cannabis-forecast-2022-2028-896

The global Cannabis market was valued at 10210 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 30010 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flower Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cannabis include Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada), Cannabis Science Inc. (US), Aphria Inc. (Canada), Medical Marijuana, Mentor Capital, CBD American Shaman, CV Sciences and FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cannabis manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cannabis Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cannabis Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-cannabis-forecast-2022-2028-896-7201909

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cannabis Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cannabis Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cannabis Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cannabis Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cannabis Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cannabis Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cannabis Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cannabis Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cannabis Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cannabis Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cannabis Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cannabis Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cannabis Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cannabis Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cannabis Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cannabis Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cannabis Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Flower

4.1.3 Concentrates

4.2 By Type – Global Cannabis Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Cannabis R

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-cannabis-forecast-2022-2028-896-7201909

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Cannabis Cosmetics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cannabis Mask Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Controlled Release Cannabis Pills Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cannabis Lights Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028