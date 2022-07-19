Brake Drum Market Forecast 2022-2028

The drum brake uses a set of brake shoes to stop the vehicle, by applying the force against the drum wall. Brake shoes expand outward to apply a force against the rotating drum wall. The surface of the brake shoes that acts against the drum wall is known as the brake lining, and it is generally made up of asbestos. Drum brakes are utilized on a large-scale in the automotive industry and are also known as internal expanding shoe brakes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Brake Drum in global, including the following market information:

Global Brake Drum Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Brake Drum Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Brake Drum companies in 2021 (%)

The global Brake Drum market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Leading Trailing Shoe Brake Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Brake Drum include ZF TRW, Mando Corporation, Akebono Brake Industry, Aisin Seiki, Continental, CBI, Nissin Kogyo, APG and Knorr-Bremse AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Brake Drum manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Brake Drum Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Brake Drum Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Leading Trailing Shoe Brake

Dual Two Trailing Shoe Brake

Dual Two Leading Shoe Brake

Global Brake Drum Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Brake Drum Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Brake Drum Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Brake Drum Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Brake Drum revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Brake Drum revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Brake Drum sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Brake Drum sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ZF TRW

Mando Corporation

Akebono Brake Industry

Aisin Seiki

Continental

CBI

Nissin Kogyo

APG

Knorr-Bremse AG

XinYi

CCAG

TAIFENG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Brake Drum Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Brake Drum Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Brake Drum Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Brake Drum Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Brake Drum Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Brake Drum Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Brake Drum Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Brake Drum Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Brake Drum Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Brake Drum Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Brake Drum Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Brake Drum Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Brake Drum Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brake Drum Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Brake Drum Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brake Drum Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Brake Drum Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Leading Trailing Shoe Brake

4.1.3 Dual Two Trailing Shoe Brake

4.1.4 Dual Two Le

