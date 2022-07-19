Goggles for Swimming Market Forecast 2022-2028
Swimming goggles?are?to protect the eyes from material in the water, while?swimming.?
This report contains market size and forecasts of Goggles for Swimming in global, including the following market information:
Global Goggles for Swimming Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Goggles for Swimming Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Goggles for Swimming companies in 2021 (%)
The global Goggles for Swimming market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Competition Goggles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Goggles for Swimming include Speedo, Kaiman, Nike, Swedish, Technoflex, TYR, Aqua Sphere Seal, Sprint and ZOGGS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Goggles for Swimming manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Goggles for Swimming Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Goggles for Swimming Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Competition Goggles
Practice Goggles
Recreational Goggles
Global Goggles for Swimming Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Goggles for Swimming Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Adult
Kids
Global Goggles for Swimming Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Goggles for Swimming Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Goggles for Swimming revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Goggles for Swimming revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Goggles for Swimming sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Goggles for Swimming sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Speedo
Kaiman
Nike
Swedish
Technoflex
TYR
Aqua Sphere Seal
Sprint
ZOGGS
Engine
Wet Products
Zone
Mares
Swimways
Stephen Joseph
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Goggles for Swimming Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Goggles for Swimming Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Goggles for Swimming Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Goggles for Swimming Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Goggles for Swimming Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Goggles for Swimming Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Goggles for Swimming Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Goggles for Swimming Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Goggles for Swimming Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Goggles for Swimming Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Goggles for Swimming Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Goggles for Swimming Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Goggles for Swimming Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Goggles for Swimming Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Goggles for Swimming Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Goggles for Swimming Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
