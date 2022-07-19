Rare Earth Compounds Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Rare Earth Compounds market is segmented by Materials and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rare Earth Compounds market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Materials and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Materials

Cerium

Neodymium

Lanthanum

Dysprosium

Terbium

Yttrium

Other

Segment by Application

Catalysts

Ceramics

Phosphors

Metal Alloys

Magnets

By Company

China Minmetals Corporation

Ganzhou Rare Earth Group

Great Western Minerals Group

Peak Resources

Greenland Minerals & Energy

Iluka Resources

Tantalus Rare Earths

Ucore Rare Metals

International Ferro Metals

Lynas Corporation

Molybdenum Corporation of America

Arafura Resources

Avalon Rare Metals

Molycorp Metals and Alloys

Northern Minerals

Orbite Aluminae

Aluminum Corporation of China

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Stans Energy

Rare Element Resources

Rising Nonferrous Metals Share

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rare Earth Compounds Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Materials

1.2.1 Global Rare Earth Compounds Market Size by Materials, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Cerium

1.2.3 Neodymium

1.2.4 Lanthanum

1.2.5 Dysprosium

1.2.6 Terbium

1.2.7 Yttrium

1.2.8 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Rare Earth Compounds Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Catalysts

1.3.3 Ceramics

1.3.4 Phosphors

1.3.5 Metal Alloys

1.3.6 Magnets

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Rare Earth Compounds Production

2.1 Global Rare Earth Compounds Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Rare Earth Compounds Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Rare Earth Compounds Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Rare Earth Compounds Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Rare Earth Compounds Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Rare Earth Compounds Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Rare Earth Compounds Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Rare Earth Compounds Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Rare Earth Compounds Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Rare Earth Compounds Sales by

