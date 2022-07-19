Rare Earth Compounds Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Rare Earth Compounds market is segmented by Materials and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rare Earth Compounds market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Materials and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Materials
Cerium
Neodymium
Lanthanum
Dysprosium
Terbium
Yttrium
Other
Segment by Application
Catalysts
Ceramics
Phosphors
Metal Alloys
Magnets
By Company
China Minmetals Corporation
Ganzhou Rare Earth Group
Great Western Minerals Group
Peak Resources
Greenland Minerals & Energy
Iluka Resources
Tantalus Rare Earths
Ucore Rare Metals
International Ferro Metals
Lynas Corporation
Molybdenum Corporation of America
Arafura Resources
Avalon Rare Metals
Molycorp Metals and Alloys
Northern Minerals
Orbite Aluminae
Aluminum Corporation of China
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Stans Energy
Rare Element Resources
Rising Nonferrous Metals Share
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Rare Earth Compounds Production
2.1 Global Rare Earth Compounds Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Rare Earth Compounds Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Rare Earth Compounds Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Rare Earth Compounds Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Rare Earth Compounds Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Rare Earth Compounds Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Rare Earth Compounds Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Rare Earth Compounds Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Rare Earth Compounds Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Rare Earth Compounds Sales by
Global and Japan Rare Earth Compounds Market Insights, Forecast to 2027