Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) Market Forecast 2022-2028

A chip resistor refers to a very compact, surface mounted electronic component which is designed to offer a known resistance to any electrical current flowing through it. The chip fixed resistor is one of the most broadly used components in the circuit board. Chip resistors are used to protect the control circuits by limiting the AC or DC. Electronic devices such as PC?S, Tablets require high performance functionality and long power back up, which is achieved by a chip resistor. They are available in several package formats and with a range of specialist features.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) in global, including the following market information:

Global Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pressure-Sensitive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) include Rohm, Yageo, KOA Corporation, Tzai Yuan Enterprise, International Manufacturing Services, Viking Tech, Vishay, BDS Electronics Inc and Sevenstar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pressure-Sensitive

Thermosensitive

Global Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Automotive

Medical

Others

Global Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rohm

Yageo

KOA Corporation

Tzai Yuan Enterprise

International Manufacturing Services

Viking Tech

Vishay

BDS Electronics Inc

Sevenstar

China Zhenhua Group

Murata Manufacturing

ASJ Holdings Limited

TT Electronics

Panasonic

Samsung

Bourns

TE Connectivity

AVX

Ohmite

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chip Resistor (R-CHIP) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

