Hot Chocolate Market Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot Chocolate in global, including the following market information:

Global Hot Chocolate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hot Chocolate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Hot Chocolate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hot Chocolate market was valued at 3577.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4713.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Original Taste Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hot Chocolate include Nestle, Starbucks, Swiss Miss, The Hershey Company, W.T.Lynch Foods, GODIVA Chocolatier, Cadbury, Land O’Lakes and Chocomize and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hot Chocolate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hot Chocolate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hot Chocolate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Original Taste

Flavor Taste

Global Hot Chocolate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hot Chocolate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarket

Hypermarket

E-commerce

Others

Global Hot Chocolate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hot Chocolate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hot Chocolate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hot Chocolate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hot Chocolate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Hot Chocolate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nestle

Starbucks

Swiss Miss

The Hershey Company

W.T.Lynch Foods

GODIVA Chocolatier

Cadbury

Land O’Lakes

Chocomize

Chek Hup Sdn. Bhd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hot Chocolate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hot Chocolate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hot Chocolate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hot Chocolate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hot Chocolate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hot Chocolate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hot Chocolate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hot Chocolate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hot Chocolate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hot Chocolate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hot Chocolate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hot Chocolate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hot Chocolate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Chocolate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hot Chocolate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Chocolate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Hot Chocolate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Original Taste

4.1.3 Flavor Taste

