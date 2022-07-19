Hot Chocolate Market Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot Chocolate in global, including the following market information:
Global Hot Chocolate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hot Chocolate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7201928/global-hot-chocolate-forecast-2022-2028-931
Global top five Hot Chocolate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hot Chocolate market was valued at 3577.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4713.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Original Taste Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hot Chocolate include Nestle, Starbucks, Swiss Miss, The Hershey Company, W.T.Lynch Foods, GODIVA Chocolatier, Cadbury, Land O’Lakes and Chocomize and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hot Chocolate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hot Chocolate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hot Chocolate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Original Taste
Flavor Taste
Global Hot Chocolate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hot Chocolate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarket
Hypermarket
E-commerce
Others
Global Hot Chocolate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hot Chocolate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hot Chocolate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hot Chocolate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hot Chocolate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Hot Chocolate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nestle
Starbucks
Swiss Miss
The Hershey Company
W.T.Lynch Foods
GODIVA Chocolatier
Cadbury
Land O’Lakes
Chocomize
Chek Hup Sdn. Bhd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hot Chocolate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hot Chocolate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hot Chocolate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hot Chocolate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hot Chocolate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hot Chocolate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hot Chocolate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hot Chocolate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hot Chocolate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hot Chocolate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hot Chocolate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hot Chocolate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hot Chocolate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Chocolate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hot Chocolate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Chocolate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Hot Chocolate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Original Taste
4.1.3 Flavor Taste
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Chocolate Spread Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Chocolate Based Spreads Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Organic Chocolate Confectionery Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market Insights, Forecast to 2028