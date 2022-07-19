Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines Market Forecast 2022-2028

The turbofan engine is a type of airbreathing jet engine, broadly used as an aircraft propulsion system.?

This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines in global, including the following market information:

Global Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines companies in 2021 (%)

The global Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High-Bypass Turbofan Engines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines include GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce, United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Safran S.A. (CFM International), Honeywell, MTU Aero Engines and IHI Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High-Bypass Turbofan Engines

Low-Bypass Turbofan Engines

Global Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Narrowbody Aircraft

Widebody Aircraft

Global Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Aviation

Pratt & Whitney

Rolls-Royce

United Aircraft Corporation (UAC)

Safran S.A. (CFM International)

Honeywell

MTU Aero Engines

IHI Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines Players in Globa

