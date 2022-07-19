Corded Impact Drills Market Forecast 2022-2028
Corded Drills?are traditional products and are often used for heavy-duty applications in drilling holes in wood, concrete, and steel. Since they are not equipped with a clutch, they are not designed to tighten or drive fasteners. They excel at hole drilling.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Corded Impact Drills in global, including the following market information:
Global Corded Impact Drills Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Corded Impact Drills Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Corded Impact Drills companies in 2021 (%)
The global Corded Impact Drills market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Compact Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Corded Impact Drills include Bosch, Skil, Dewalt, Makita, Tileasy, Ryobi, Craftsman, ACDelco and Hitachi and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Corded Impact Drills manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Corded Impact Drills Market, by Feature, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Corded Impact Drills Market Segment Percentages, by Feature, 2021 (%)
Compact
Lightweight
Variable Speed
Global Corded Impact Drills Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Corded Impact Drills Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Private
Commercial
Global Corded Impact Drills Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Corded Impact Drills Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Corded Impact Drills revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Corded Impact Drills revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Corded Impact Drills sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Corded Impact Drills sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bosch
Skil
Dewalt
Makita
Tileasy
Ryobi
Craftsman
ACDelco
Hitachi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Corded Impact Drills Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Feature
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Corded Impact Drills Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Corded Impact Drills Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Corded Impact Drills Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Corded Impact Drills Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Corded Impact Drills Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Corded Impact Drills Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Corded Impact Drills Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Corded Impact Drills Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Corded Impact Drills Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Corded Impact Drills Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Corded Impact Drills Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Corded Impact Drills Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corded Impact Drills Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Corded Impact Drills Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corded Impact Drills Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Feature
