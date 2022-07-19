Fingerprint Identification Module Market Forecast 2022-2028
Biometric Identification consists of determining the identity of a person by?capturing?the?biometric data of?the?person. Biometric data?can be a photo of the?face, a record of the?voice, or an image of the?fingerprint. Fingerscanning also called fingerprint scanning, is the process of electronically recording?and storing human fingerprints. The digital image obtained by such scanning is called a finger image.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fingerprint Identification Module in global, including the following market information:
Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Fingerprint Identification Module companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fingerprint Identification Module market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Modal AFIS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fingerprint Identification Module include NEC, IDEMIA, Gemalto Cogent, Suprema, Dermalog, HID Global, Fujitsu, Crossmatch and M2sys, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fingerprint Identification Module manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Modal AFIS
Multi Modal AFIS
Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronics
Military and Defense
BFSI
Judicial
Others
Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fingerprint Identification Module revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fingerprint Identification Module revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fingerprint Identification Module sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Fingerprint Identification Module sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
NEC
IDEMIA
Gemalto Cogent
Suprema
Dermalog
HID Global
Fujitsu
Crossmatch
M2sys
Afix Technologies
Papillon Systems
PU HIGH-TECH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fingerprint Identification Module Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fingerprint Identification Module Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fingerprint Identification Module Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fingerprint Identification Module Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fingerprint Identification Module Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fingerprint Identification Module Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
