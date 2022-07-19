Fingerprint Identification Module Market Forecast 2022-2028

Biometric Identification consists of determining the identity of a person by?capturing?the?biometric data of?the?person. Biometric data?can be a photo of the?face, a record of the?voice, or an image of the?fingerprint. Fingerscanning also called fingerprint scanning, is the process of electronically recording?and storing human fingerprints. The digital image obtained by such scanning is called a finger image.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fingerprint Identification Module in global, including the following market information:

Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Fingerprint Identification Module companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fingerprint Identification Module market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Modal AFIS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fingerprint Identification Module include NEC, IDEMIA, Gemalto Cogent, Suprema, Dermalog, HID Global, Fujitsu, Crossmatch and M2sys, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fingerprint Identification Module manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Modal AFIS

Multi Modal AFIS

Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics

Military and Defense

BFSI

Judicial

Others

Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fingerprint Identification Module revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fingerprint Identification Module revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fingerprint Identification Module sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Fingerprint Identification Module sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NEC

IDEMIA

Gemalto Cogent

Suprema

Dermalog

HID Global

Fujitsu

Crossmatch

M2sys

Afix Technologies

Papillon Systems

PU HIGH-TECH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fingerprint Identification Module Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fingerprint Identification Module Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fingerprint Identification Module Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fingerprint Identification Module Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fingerprint Identification Module Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fingerprint Identification Module Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

