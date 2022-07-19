Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Forecast 2022-2028
Gesture recognition and touch-less sensing involves activities to understand human actions by automated systems. These human/user actions are interpreted by software and certain machine tasks are performed.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Laptops Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing include GestureTek (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) and Thalmic Labs (Canada), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Laptops
Tablet PCs
Smartphones
Smart Television
STB
Automobile
Others
Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Healthcare
Hospitality
Consumer Electronics
Retail Industries
Others
Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GestureTek (U.S.)
Intel Corporation (U.S.)
Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.)
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)
Thalmic Labs (Canada)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Players in Global
