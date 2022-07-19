Handheld Demagnetizer Market Forecast 2022-2028
Demagnetizer can remove magnetic polarity, or cause something to cease to exert magnetic attraction
This report contains market size and forecasts of Handheld Demagnetizer in global, including the following market information:
Global Handheld Demagnetizer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Handheld Demagnetizer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Handheld Demagnetizer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Handheld Demagnetizer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industry Use Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Handheld Demagnetizer include Laboratorio Elettrofisico, WALMAG MAGNETICS, Brockhaus, Bussi Demagnetizing Systems and Kanetec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Handheld Demagnetizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Handheld Demagnetizer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Handheld Demagnetizer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Industry Use
Commercial Use
Global Handheld Demagnetizer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Handheld Demagnetizer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarket
Hypermarket
Others
Global Handheld Demagnetizer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Handheld Demagnetizer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Handheld Demagnetizer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Handheld Demagnetizer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Handheld Demagnetizer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Handheld Demagnetizer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Laboratorio Elettrofisico
WALMAG MAGNETICS
Brockhaus
Bussi Demagnetizing Systems
Kanetec
