High Voltage Direct Current Converter (HVDC Converter) Market Forecast 2022-2028

An?HVDC converter?converts electric power from high voltage alternating current (AC) to high-voltage direct current (HVDC), or vice versa.?

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Voltage Direct Current Converter (HVDC Converter) in global, including the following market information:

Global High Voltage Direct Current Converter (HVDC Converter) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Voltage Direct Current Converter (HVDC Converter) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five High Voltage Direct Current Converter (HVDC Converter) companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Voltage Direct Current Converter (HVDC Converter) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0-500MW Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Voltage Direct Current Converter (HVDC Converter) include ABB, Siemens, GE and Alstom Energy, BHEL, Orano, Hitachi, Toshiba and Mitsubishi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Voltage Direct Current Converter (HVDC Converter) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Voltage Direct Current Converter (HVDC Converter) Market, by Power, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High Voltage Direct Current Converter (HVDC Converter) Market Segment Percentages, by Power, 2021 (%)

0-500MW

501MW-999MW

1000MW-2000MW

2000+ MW

Global High Voltage Direct Current Converter (HVDC Converter) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High Voltage Direct Current Converter (HVDC Converter) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Energy

Industrial

Oil and Gas

Others

Global High Voltage Direct Current Converter (HVDC Converter) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High Voltage Direct Current Converter (HVDC Converter) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Voltage Direct Current Converter (HVDC Converter) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Voltage Direct Current Converter (HVDC Converter) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Voltage Direct Current Converter (HVDC Converter) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies High Voltage Direct Current Converter (HVDC Converter) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Siemens

GE and Alstom Energy

BHEL

Orano

Hitachi

Toshiba

Mitsubishi

