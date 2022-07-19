Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment Market Forecast 2022-2028
An?IR sensor?is an electronic instrument that scans?IR?signals in specific frequency ranges?defined?by standards.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Uncooled Infrared (UIR) Sensor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment include Hamamatsu Photonics, Excelitas Technologies, Murata Manufacturing, Raytheon, InfraTec, Teledyne, Honeywell, Nippon Avionics and FLIR Systems. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Uncooled Infrared (UIR) Sensor
Cooled Infrared (CIR) Sensor
Global Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cell Phones
Computers
Others
Global Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hamamatsu Photonics
Excelitas Technologies
Murata Manufacturing
Raytheon
InfraTec
Teledyne
Honeywell
Nippon Avionics
FLIR Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment Product Ty
