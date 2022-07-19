IO Modules Market Forecast 2022-2028
The IO module is a mediator between the controller and an external device. It monitors information exchange between peripheral devices. IO module is?also a?device connecting a programmable logic controller to?other devices, particularly field devices. Instead of an IO ?module,?the Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)?may have integrated input and output ports. These ports are typically connected to sensors and actuators.
This report contains market size and forecasts of IO Modules in global, including the following market information:
Global IO Modules Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global IO Modules Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five IO Modules companies in 2021 (%)
The global IO Modules market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Analog Modules Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of IO Modules include ABB, Bihl+Wiedemann, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Siemens and Honeywell International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the IO Modules manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global IO Modules Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IO Modules Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Analog Modules
Digital Modules
Other
Global IO Modules Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IO Modules Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Energy and Power
Others
Global IO Modules Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IO Modules Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies IO Modules revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies IO Modules revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies IO Modules sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies IO Modules sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Bihl+Wiedemann
Schneider Electric
Rockwell Automation
Siemens
Honeywell International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 IO Modules Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global IO Modules Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global IO Modules Overall Market Size
2.1 Global IO Modules Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global IO Modules Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global IO Modules Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top IO Modules Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global IO Modules Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global IO Modules Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global IO Modules Sales by Companies
3.5 Global IO Modules Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 IO Modules Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers IO Modules Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IO Modules Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 IO Modules Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IO Modules Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global IO Modules Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Analog Modules
4.1.3 Digital Modules
4.1.4 Other
4.2 By Type – Global IO Mo
