Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Analysis, Size, Growth and Key Players : Alcoa In, Atlas, Comet Metals, Kobe Steel Ltd, Norsk Hydro ASA, Rio Tinto Alcan, Rukki, Shendamei, United Company RUSAL, Thyssenkrupp, TW METALS, Wilsons

Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The report offers detailed coverage of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market for 2016-2025.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys company.

Leading players of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys including:

Alcoa In

Atlas

Comet Metals

Kobe Steel Ltd

Norsk Hydro ASA

Rio Tinto Alcan

Rukki

Shendamei

United Company RUSAL

Thyssenkrupp

TW METALS

Wilsons

Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Wrought Alloys

Cast Alloys

Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Electronic Products

Aerospace Equipments

Automotives

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys

Figure Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Share by Type in 2020

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys

Figure Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Share by Application in 2020

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Share by Region in 2020

Figure Asia Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Share by Region in 2020

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 Alcoa In

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table Alcoa In Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Business Operation of Alcoa In (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 Atlas

2.3 Comet Metals

2.4 Kobe Steel Ltd

2.5 Norsk Hydro ASA

2.6 Rio Tinto Alcan

2.7 Rukki

2.8 Shendamei

2.9 United Company RUSAL

2.10 Thyssenkrupp

2.11 TW METALS

2.12 Wilsons

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Million USD)

Figure Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Volume)

Continue…

