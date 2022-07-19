Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis, Size, Growth and Key Players : Bayer Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation, Abaxis, Abbott Laboratories, BioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, OraSure Technologies

Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The report offers detailed coverage of Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics market for 2016-2025.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics company.

Leading players of Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics including:

Bayer Corporation

Roche Diagnostics

Sysmex Corporation

Abaxis

Abbott Laboratories

BioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

OraSure Technologies

Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (Real Time PCR)

In Situ Hybridization

Chips and Microarrays

Mass Spectrometry

Sequencing

Isothermal Amplification

Others

Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research & Academic Laboratories

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics

Figure Global Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Market Share by Type in 2020

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics

Figure Global Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Market Share by Application in 2020

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Market Share by Region in 2020

Figure Asia Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Market Share by Region in 2020

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 Bayer Corporation

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table Bayer Corporation Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Business Operation of Bayer Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 Roche Diagnostics

2.3 Sysmex Corporation

2.4 Abaxis

2.5 Abbott Laboratories

2.6 BioMerieux SA

2.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories

2.8 Danaher Corporation

2.9 OraSure Technologies

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Million USD)

Figure Global Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Volume)

Continue…

