Commercial Roofing Materials Market Analysis, Size, Growth and Key Players : GAF, CertainTeed Corporation, TAMKO Building Products, Inc., Firestone Building Products Company, Owens Corning Corporation, Johns Manville Corporation, Duro-Last Inc., Atlas Roofing Corporation, Carlisle Companies Incorporated, IKO Industries Ltd

Commercial Roofing Materials Market 2022-2028

This global study of the Commercial Roofing Materials Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Commercial Roofing Materials industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The report offers detailed coverage of Commercial Roofing Materials industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Commercial Roofing Materials by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Commercial Roofing Materials market for 2016-2025.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Commercial Roofing Materials according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Commercial Roofing Materials company.

Leading players of Commercial Roofing Materials including:

GAF

CertainTeed Corporation

TAMKO Building Products, Inc.

Firestone Building Products Company

Owens Corning Corporation

Johns Manville Corporation

Duro-Last Inc.

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Carlisle Companies Incorporated

IKO Industries Ltd

Commercial Roofing Materials Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Single-ply Products

Modified Bitumen Materials

Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF)

Built-up Roofing (BUR)

Metals

Commercial Roofing Materials Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Low Sloped Roofing

Steep Sloped Roofing

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Commercial Roofing Materials

Figure Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share by Type in 2020

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Commercial Roofing Materials

Figure Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share by Application in 2020

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share by Region in 2020

Figure Asia Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share by Region in 2020

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 GAF

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table GAF Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table Commercial Roofing Materials Business Operation of GAF (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 CertainTeed Corporation

2.3 TAMKO Building Products, Inc.

2.4 Firestone Building Products Company

2.5 Owens Corning Corporation

2.6 Johns Manville Corporation

2.7 Duro-Last Inc.

2.8 Atlas Roofing Corporation

2.9 Carlisle Companies Incorporated

2.10 IKO Industries Ltd

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Million USD)

Figure Global Commercial Roofing Materials Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Volume)

Continue…

