Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Analysis, Size, Growth and Key Players : The Dow Chemical, ExxonMobil Chemical, Chevron Phillips and Braskem, JX Nippon Oil & Energy, ZEON, Shell Chemicals, Shandong Yuhuang, Fushun Yikesi, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical, Cymetech Corporation, LyondellBasell, Kolon Industries, Maruzen Petrochemical

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The report offers detailed coverage of Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market for 2016-2025.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) company.

Leading players of Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) including:

The Dow Chemical

ExxonMobil Chemical

Chevron Phillips and Braskem

JX Nippon Oil & Energy

ZEON

Shell Chemicals

Shandong Yuhuang

Fushun Yikesi

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Cymetech Corporation

LyondellBasell

Kolon Industries

Maruzen Petrochemical

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market split by Type, can be divided into:

DCPD Resin Grade

DCPD UPR Grade

DCPD High Purity

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Medicine

Pesticide

Resin

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)

Figure Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Share by Type in 2020

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)

Figure Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Share by Application in 2020

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Share by Region in 2020

Figure Asia Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Share by Region in 2020

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 The Dow Chemical

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table The Dow Chemical Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Business Operation of The Dow Chemical (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 ExxonMobil Chemical

2.3 Chevron Phillips and Braskem

2.4 JX Nippon Oil & Energy

2.5 ZEON

2.6 Shell Chemicals

2.7 Shandong Yuhuang

2.8 Fushun Yikesi

2.9 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

2.10 Cymetech Corporation

2.11 LyondellBasell

2.12 Kolon Industries

2.13 Maruzen Petrochemical

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Million USD)

Figure Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Volume)

Continue…

