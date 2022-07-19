Lifting Point Rings Market Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lifting Point Rings in global, including the following market information:

Global Lifting Point Rings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lifting Point Rings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Lifting Point Rings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lifting Point Rings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

M6 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lifting Point Rings include Crosby, RUD, CODIPRO (Alipa), Jergens, YOKE, JDT, American Drill Bushing, DME and Pewag and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lifting Point Rings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lifting Point Rings Market, by Size, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Lifting Point Rings Market Segment Percentages, by Size, 2021 (%)

M6

M8

M10

M12

M14

M18

M20

Others

Global Lifting Point Rings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Lifting Point Rings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Marine

Energy

Others

Global Lifting Point Rings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Lifting Point Rings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lifting Point Rings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lifting Point Rings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lifting Point Rings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Lifting Point Rings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Crosby

RUD

CODIPRO (Alipa)

Jergens

YOKE

JDT

American Drill Bushing

DME

Pewag

Carr Lane

