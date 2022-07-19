Aluminum Extruded Products Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027

Aluminum extrusion is a technique used to transform aluminum alloy into objects with a definitive cross-sectional profile for a wide range of uses. The extrusion process makes the most of aluminum's unique combination of physical characteristics. Its malleability allows it to be easily machined and cast, and yet aluminum is one third the density and stiffness of steel so the resulting products offer strength and stability, particularly when alloyed with other metals.

Global Aluminum Extruded Products key players include Sapa AS, China Zhongwang, Aluminum Corporation of China, Alcoa, Constellium, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 20%. China is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by Europe and North America, total with a share about 30 percent. In terms of product, Mill-finished is the largest segment, with a share about 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Construction, followed by Automotive, Machinery & Equipment, and Electrical & Electronics, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Aluminum Extruded Products Market

In 2020, the global Aluminum Extruded Products market size was US$ 82000 million and it is expected to reach US$ 121140 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2027.

Global Aluminum Extruded Products Scope and Market Size

Aluminum Extruded Products market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Extruded Products market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Aluminum Extruded Products market is segmented into

Mill-finished

Powder-coated

Anodized

Segment by Application, the Aluminum Extruded Products market is segmented into

Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Machinery & Equipment

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Aluminum Extruded Products Market Share Analysis

Aluminum Extruded Products market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Aluminum Extruded Products product introduction, recent developments, Aluminum Extruded Products sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Sapa AS

Alcoa

Constellium

Hindalco Industries

Kaiser Aluminum

ALUPCO

Gulf Extrusions

TALCO

Aluminum of China

China Zhongwang

