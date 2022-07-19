Oil Pump for Automotive Market Forecast 2022-2028

Oil pump for automotive are primarily utilized to pump lubricating and cooling oil within the engine of a vehicle. An oil pump is imperative to lubricate the internal components, namely, pistons, camshaft, bearings, and crankshaft, among others. Lack of lubrication leads to friction and wear & tear, which in turn is likely to cease the engine and cause damage to the internal components thereby leading to incur heavy loss. Hence, lubricating oil is circulated at high pressure for better and effective functioning of engine parts. Oil pump for automotive are vary in accordance with the usage of the automobile, such as an off-road vehicle, a normal passenger car, or a heavy commercial vehicle. The fuel efficiency and performance of engine is directly proportional to the proper functioning of the oil pump for automotive.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil Pump for Automotive in global, including the following market information:

Global Oil Pump for Automotive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Oil Pump for Automotive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Oil Pump for Automotive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oil Pump for Automotive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electric Oil Pump Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oil Pump for Automotive include Bosch, Denso, Aisin Seiki, Delphi Automotive, Johnson Electric, TRW Automotive, Magna International, FTE Automotive and Mitsuba, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oil Pump for Automotive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oil Pump for Automotive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oil Pump for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electric Oil Pump

Mechanical Oil Pump

Global Oil Pump for Automotive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oil Pump for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Oil Pump for Automotive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oil Pump for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oil Pump for Automotive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oil Pump for Automotive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oil Pump for Automotive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Oil Pump for Automotive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosch

Denso

Aisin Seiki

Delphi Automotive

Johnson Electric

TRW Automotive

Magna International

FTE Automotive

Mitsuba

Mikuni

Rheinmetall Automotive

MAHLE

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oil Pump for Automotive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oil Pump for Automotive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oil Pump for Automotive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oil Pump for Automotive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oil Pump for Automotive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Oil Pump for Automotive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oil Pump for Automotive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oil Pump for Automotive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oil Pump for Automotive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Oil Pump for Automotive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Oil Pump for Automotive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil Pump for Automotive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Oil Pump for Automotive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil Pump for Automotive Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oil Pump for Automotive Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil Pump for Automotive Companies

4 Sights by Product

