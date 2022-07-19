Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Chemical Synthesis Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate
Biosynthesis Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate
Segment by Application
Food Industry
Pharmaceuticals
Animal Feed
Other
By Company
Ajinomoto
Sunrise Nutrachem Group
Kyowa Hakko Bio
Royal DSM
Prinova U.S. LLC
Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company AnaSpec Inc.
Tocris Bioscience Ltd
Tokyo Chemical Industry
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Chemical Synthesis Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate
1.2.3 Biosynthesis Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food Industry
1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.4 Animal Feed
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production
2.1 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate R
