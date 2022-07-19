Radio Frequency Device Market Forecast 2022-2028
In today?s world, increasing usage of consumer electronics in various applications results into a surge in adoption of semiconductor devices. Radio frequency device is a semiconductor device, capable of generating and emitting radio frequency energy by radiation, conduction or other means.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Radio Frequency Device in global, including the following market information:
Global Radio Frequency Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Radio Frequency Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Radio Frequency Device companies in 2021 (%)
The global Radio Frequency Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Switches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Radio Frequency Device include Boston Scientific, Diros Technology, Halyard Health, Abbott, Cosman Medical, Medtronic, NeuroTherm and Stryker, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Radio Frequency Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Radio Frequency Device Market, by Component, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Radio Frequency Device Market Segment Percentages, by Component, 2021 (%)
Switches
MOSFETs
Diodes
Others
Global Radio Frequency Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Radio Frequency Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical
Automotive
Communication
Consumer Electronics
Others
Global Radio Frequency Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Radio Frequency Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Radio Frequency Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Radio Frequency Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Radio Frequency Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Radio Frequency Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Boston Scientific
Diros Technology
Halyard Health
Abbott
Cosman Medical
Medtronic
NeuroTherm
Stryker
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Radio Frequency Device Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Component
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Radio Frequency Device Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Radio Frequency Device Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Radio Frequency Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Radio Frequency Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Radio Frequency Device Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Radio Frequency Device Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Radio Frequency Device Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Radio Frequency Device Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Radio Frequency Device Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Radio Frequency Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radio Frequency Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Radio Frequency Device Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radio Frequency Device Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Radio Frequency Device Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radio Frequency Device Companies
4 Sights by Product
