Robotic Assisted Surgery System Market Forecast 2022-2028
?Robotic surgery or robot-assisted surgery provides doctors the assistance to perform various complex procedures with more flexibility, precision, and control. It is mostly associated with minimally invasive surgeries, the popularity, and the success rate of which, will aid to the expansion of the market in the coming years.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Robotic Assisted Surgery System in Global, including the following market information:
Global Robotic Assisted Surgery System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Robotic Assisted Surgery System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Doctor Operating System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Robotic Assisted Surgery System include Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Restoration Robotics, Zimmer Biomet Robotics, Mazor Robotics, THINK Surgical, Medrobotics and TransEnterix, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Robotic Assisted Surgery System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Robotic Assisted Surgery System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Robotic Assisted Surgery System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Doctor Operating System
Patient Cart
Video Processing System
Others
Global Robotic Assisted Surgery System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Robotic Assisted Surgery System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Open Surgery
Minimal Invasive Surgery
Global Robotic Assisted Surgery System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Robotic Assisted Surgery System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Robotic Assisted Surgery System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Robotic Assisted Surgery System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Intuitive Surgical
Stryker
Restoration Robotics
Zimmer Biomet Robotics
Mazor Robotics
THINK Surgical
Medrobotics
TransEnterix
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Robotic Assisted Surgery System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Robotic Assisted Surgery System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Robotic Assisted Surgery System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Robotic Assisted Surgery System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Robotic Assisted Surgery System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Robotic Assisted Surgery System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Robotic Assisted Surgery System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Robotic Assisted Surgery System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Robotic Assisted Surgery System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Robotic Assisted Surgery System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Robotic Assisted Surgery System Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Robotic Assisted Surgery System Companies
