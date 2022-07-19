Advanced Medical Stopcock Market Forecast 2022-2028

The factors that drive the Medical Stopcock market include high demand for valves in the healthcare sector, development in research & development activities to design their products in accordance with changing requirements in various industries, large numbers of tests that take place in ITU, and high dependency units & theatres. Moreover, development in healthcare infrastructure and growth of valves due to an increase in demand in the healthcare sector to control the flow of blood further boost the market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals and occurrence of accidents while using three-way stopcock such as leakage of drugs restrict the market growth. Increase in clinical trials and rise in the demand for three-way stopcock are expected to provide a number of opportunities for pharmaceutical industries, thus fueling the market growth in the near future.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Advanced Medical Stopcock in global, including the following market information:

Global Advanced Medical Stopcock Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Advanced Medical Stopcock Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Advanced Medical Stopcock companies in 2021 (%)

The global Advanced Medical Stopcock market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

4-way Stopcock Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Advanced Medical Stopcock include Cook Medical, Codan US, B. Braun, Nordson Medical, Vitalmed, Hospira (ICU medical), Nipro, TOP Corporation and Elcam, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Advanced Medical Stopcock manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Advanced Medical Stopcock Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Advanced Medical Stopcock Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

4-way Stopcock

3-way Stopcock

2-way Stopcock

Other

Global Advanced Medical Stopcock Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Advanced Medical Stopcock Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Advanced Medical Stopcock Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Advanced Medical Stopcock Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Advanced Medical Stopcock revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Advanced Medical Stopcock revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Advanced Medical Stopcock sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Advanced Medical Stopcock sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cook Medical

Codan US

B. Braun

Nordson Medical

Vitalmed

Hospira (ICU medical)

Nipro

TOP Corporation

Elcam

Borla

Argon Medical

Smiths Medical

BD

Baihe Medical

Zhejiang Kindly Medical

Weigao

