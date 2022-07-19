Polarization Rotator Market Forecast 2022-2028
A polarization rotator is an ocular device that has the ability to rotate the polarization axis of a rectilinearly polarized light ray or beam into an angle of choice. These devices can be created on the basis of Faraday Effect, total internal reflection or on birefringence. Polarization rotators have found extensive uses in contemporary optics as laser beams are usually linearly polarized and rotating the polarization is necessary to meet the growing demand
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polarization Rotator in global, including the following market information:
Global Polarization Rotator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polarization Rotator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Polarization Rotator companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polarization Rotator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Polarization Rotator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polarization Rotator include Arcoptix (Switzerland), Meadowlark Optics (U.S.), Newport (U.S.), UAB ALTECHNA (Lithuania), LC-Tec Displays (Sweden), Oz Optics (Canada), Keysight Technologies (U.S.) and Valuetronics International (U.S.), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polarization Rotator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polarization Rotator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Polarization Rotator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Industrial Grade Polarization Rotator
Scientific Grade Polarization Rotator
Custom Polarization Rotator
Global Polarization Rotator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Polarization Rotator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Astronomy
Electronics
Communication
Radar Applications
Global Polarization Rotator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Polarization Rotator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polarization Rotator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polarization Rotator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polarization Rotator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Polarization Rotator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arcoptix (Switzerland)
Meadowlark Optics (U.S.)
Newport (U.S.)
UAB ALTECHNA (Lithuania)
LC-Tec Displays (Sweden)
Oz Optics (Canada)
Keysight Technologies (U.S.)
Valuetronics International (U.S.)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polarization Rotator Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polarization Rotator Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polarization Rotator Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polarization Rotator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polarization Rotator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polarization Rotator Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polarization Rotator Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polarization Rotator Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polarization Rotator Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polarization Rotator Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polarization Rotator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polarization Rotator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polarization Rotator Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polarization Rotator Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polarization Rotator Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polarization Rotator Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
