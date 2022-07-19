Chile Cards and Payments – Opportunities and Risks to 2025

Summary

'Chile Cards and Payments – Opportunities and Risks to 2025' report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Chilean cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2017-21e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2021e-25f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Chilean cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Chilean cards and payments industry, including debit and credit cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques. It also includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

– Ecommerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Chilean cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit and credit cards.

Scope

– Following the announcement of new regulation in April 2019, the Chilean government opened up its merchant acquiring and processing space for new entrants. Since 1989, Transbank had been the single acquiring and issuing processor in the Chilean payment market. The new regulation intends to end Transbank?s monopoly in this space and increase competition. As a result, multiple acquirers have started entering the Chilean market. In May 2019, acquiring solutions provider EVO Payments entered the market in a 10-year joint venture with Banco de Credito e Inversiones (Bci).

– The growing ecommerce market is encouraging banks to enter this space. In December 2020, Santander launched Tienda Santander, a digital marketplace allowing its credit card holders to purchase Apple products in up to 24 interest-free installments. Going forward, Tienda Santander will add new products and benefits on an ongoing basis, from everyday essentials to travel packages and gastronomic experiences. In June 2021, Banco Bice launched its online marketplace, BICE Store. Customers can use any credit card to make purchases in up to 24 interest-free installments.

– Card payment acceptance among Chilean merchants is likely to increase due to the gradual reduction of merchant service fees. Currently, the merchant service fee for credit cards has been set between 0.05% and 2.40%, while for debit cards and prepaid cards it is 0.05% and 1.15%. These rates are applicable to business establishments that join the payment card system operated by Transbank, which operates domestic card scheme Redcompra. Previously, in April 2016, Transbank reduced merchant service fees on debit card payments from 1.61% to 1.49%.

