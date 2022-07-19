2022 Global Renin-Inhibitors Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Renin-Inhibitors market was valued at 73.98 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.58% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Renin inhibitors are one of four classes of compounds that affect the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system. Renin inhibitors produce vasodilation by inhibiting the activity of renin, which is responsible for stimulating angiotensin II formation. Renin is a proteolytic enzyme that is released by the kidneys in response to sympathetic activation, hypotension, and decreased sodium delivery to the distal renal tubule. Aliskiren (INN) (trade names Tekturna, US; Rasilez, UK and elsewhere) is the first in a class of drugs called direct renin inhibitors. Its current licensed indication is essential (primary) hypertension.USA is still the largest consumption region of Tekturna, occupied about 56% market share globally, with revenue 39.21 million USD in 2017. At the same time, Asia will see the considerable growth since Noden Pharma DAC had successfully entered into an agreement with Orphan Pacific (Japan) and Lee`s Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (China).

