Energy Storage for Microgrids Market Analysis, Size, Growth and Key Players : ABB, NGK Group, AEG, Imergy, SolarCity, SAMSUNG SDI, ZEN, NEC, OutBack, Saft, The AES Corporation, EOS, S&C Electric Company, Absolute Renewable Energy (UK) Ltd, Princeton, GE, Ampard, A123 Energy Solutions, Aquion Energy, EnStorage, Moixa, ZBB Energy, Younicos

Description

This global study of the Energy Storage for Microgrids Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Energy Storage for Microgrids industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The report offers detailed coverage of Energy Storage for Microgrids industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Energy Storage for Microgrids by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Energy Storage for Microgrids market for 2016-2025.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Energy Storage for Microgrids according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Energy Storage for Microgrids company.

Leading players of Energy Storage for Microgrids including:

ABB

NGK Group

AEG

Imergy

SolarCity

SAMSUNG SDI

ZEN

NEC

OutBack

Saft

The AES Corporation

EOS

S&C Electric Company

Absolute Renewable Energy (UK) Ltd

Princeton

GE

Ampard

A123 Energy Solutions

Aquion Energy

EnStorage

Moixa

ZBB Energy

Younicos

Energy Storage for Microgrids Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Pumped Storage

CAES

Flywheel Energy Storage

SMES

Battery Energy Storage

Super Capacitor Energy StorageYounicos

Energy Storage for Microgrids Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Military Base Microgrids

Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Microgrids

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Energy Storage for Microgrids

Figure Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Market Share by Type in 2020

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Energy Storage for Microgrids

Figure Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Market Share by Application in 2020

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Market Share by Region in 2020

Figure Asia Energy Storage for Microgrids Market Share by Region in 2020

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 ABB

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table ABB Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table Energy Storage for Microgrids Business Operation of ABB (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 NGK Group

2.3 AEG

2.4 Imergy

2.5 SolarCity

2.6 SAMSUNG SDI

2.7 ZEN

2.8 NEC

2.9 OutBack

2.10 Saft

2.11 The AES Corporation

2.12 EOS

2.13 S&C Electric Company

2.14 Absolute Renewable Energy (UK) Ltd

2.15 Princeton

2.16 GE

2.17 Ampard

2.18 A123 Energy Solutions

2.19 Aquion Energy

2.20 EnStorage

2.21 Moixa

2.22 ZBB Energy

2.23 Younicos

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Million USD)

Figure Global Energy Storage for Microgrids Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Volume)

Continue…

